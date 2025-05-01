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Macroeconomics flashcard sets
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- Exchange Rates: Introduction definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics14 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Introduction quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics13 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand quiz21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics15 Terms
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports definitions21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics13 Terms