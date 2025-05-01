Problem 1
Compare and contrast hepatitis A and B viruses.
Problem 2
Which of the following can occur even if the infectious agent is killed by the time it enters the host?
a. Salmonellosis
b. Cholera
c. Giardiasis
d. Food poisoning
e. Mumps
Problem 3
Which one of the following measures is the most effective way to prevent viral infections of the digestive system?
a. Antibiotics
b. Thoroughly cooking food
c. Decontaminating water
d. Washing hands
e. Disinfecting bathroom surfaces
Problem 4
How would an upper endoscopy help diagnose a Helicobacter pylori infection?
Problem 5
Undercooked poultry is commonly a source of infection caused by ____________ bacteria or by ____________ bacteria.
Problem 6
Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:
Problem 7
Name two ways Shigella can avoid host immune response.
Problem 8
Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli
Problem 9
Describe one way to prevent hookworm infection by N. americanus.
Problem 10
True or False: Clostridioides difficile cases are usually associated with a prior antibiotic therapy.
Problem 11
What is the main symptom of Vibrio cholerae infection and how is this infection best treated?
Problem 12
Why does dietary sugar increase the risk for developing dental caries?
Problem 13
What animals generally serve as the source of Escherichia coli O157:H7 for human infection?
Problem 14
A father suspects his son has intestinal worms due to his complaint of an itchy bottom. What habit is most likely responsible for his infection?
a. Walking outside barefoot
b. Eating without first washing hands
c. Eating fruit that is not washed
d. Eating undercooked meat
e. Swimming in a nearby freshwater lake
Problem 15
Using the following list, construct a concept map or a chart connecting these terms according to the pathogen and correlated disease: fecal–oral, diarrhea, rotavirus, Campylobacter jejuni, bacterial, viral, foodborne transmission, antibiotics, vaccine.
Problem 16
List the symptoms associated with the various stages of Schistosomiasis.
Problem 17
True or False: Giardia infections in the United States are all imported from other countries.
Problem 19
A lower endoscopy examination of a patient complaining of abdominal cramps and diarrhea reveals pus-laden patches along the intestinal wall. Which of the following infectious agents could be considered the pathogen responsible for this condition?
a. Clostridioides difficile
b. Shigella
c. Salmonella serotype Typhi
d. Helicobacter pylori
e. Campylobacter jejuni
Problem 20
Larry goes to his local Red Cross center to donate blood for the first time. A few weeks later a Red Cross agent contacts him to ask him to come in for a confidential meeting. During the meeting, Larry learns that his blood tested positive for hepatitis. He claims to be in excellent health and doesn’t believe the diagnosis. What virus does Larry most likely have? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hepatitis A
b. Hepatitis B
c. Hepatitis C
d. Hepatitis D
e. Hepatitis E
Problem 21
Which of the following is most controversial for a nonseptic patient with E. coli O157:H7?
a. Administering oral rehydration therapy
b. Administering antibiotic therapy
c. Administering fever-reducing medications
d. Administering intravenous rehydration therapy
e. Withholding agents like diphenoxylate-atropine that reduce GI tract motility
Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
