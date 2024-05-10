21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
1:51 minutes
Problem 19.14a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A father suspects his son has intestinal worms due to his complaint of an itchy bottom. What habit is most likely responsible for his infection? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Walking outside barefoot
b. Eating without first washing hands
c. Eating fruit that is not washed
d. Eating undercooked meat
e. Swimming in a nearby freshwater lake
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos