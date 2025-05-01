Problem 1

A patient is admitted who is complaining of headache, disorientation, and numbness in his left arm. He was bitten by a raccoon two days before. The FIRST step taken to help this patient would be

a. retrieving and testing the raccoon’s brain tissues for the rabies virus.

b. collecting a CSF sample from the patient.

c. performing a tissue biopsy on the patient to look for Negri bodies.

d. administering an anti-rabies vaccine as well as anti-rabies antibodies.