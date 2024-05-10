21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 19.21a
Which of the following is most controversial for a nonseptic patient with E. coli O157:H7? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Administering oral rehydration therapy
b. Administering antibiotic therapy
c. Administering fever-reducing medications
d. Administering intravenous rehydration therapy
e. Withholding agents like diphenoxylate-atropine that reduce GI tract motility
