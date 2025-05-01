Problem 1
Which of the following does not fall into our current definition of TORCH infections?
a. Syphilis
b. Trichomoniasis
c. HIV
d. Rubella
e. Cytomegalovirus
Problem 2
Factors that contribute to vulvovaginal candidiasis include:
a. Low vaginal pH
b. High nitrates in urine
c. Increased blood bilirubin levels
d. Increased estrogen levels
e. Taking a fluconazole drug
Problem 3
A patient you are assessing reports an increase in vaginal discharge that has a foul odor, but she does not report other symptoms. The patient has been in a monogamous relationship for 3 years. Which of the following would be the most useful for this patient? Select all that apply.
a. Evaluate her urine for increased white blood cells
b. Perform a Gram stain on the vaginal discharge
c. Run a pregnancy test
d. Test for an STI
e. Perform a whiff test
Problem 5
How do lactobacilli limit infections in the vagina? Select all that apply.
a. They competitively exclude potential pathogens
b. They make hydrogen peroxide
c. They ferment fructose to make lactic acid
d. They lower the vaginal pH, which limits pathogen growth
e. They increase the rate of vaginal mucus secretion
Problem 7
A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:
a. Penicillin
b. Tetracycline
c. A cephalosporin
d. Metronidazole
Problem 9
You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.
a. Genital lesions, leptospirosis
b. Urine, gonorrhea
c. Urine, syphilis
d. Genital lesions, syphilis
e. Vaginal discharge, chlamydia
Problem 10
Patients can contract chlamydia more than once because:
a. It is so commonly antibiotic resistant
b. Long-term immunity is not established after infection
c. It hides in neurons and reactivates, lysing cells
d. It is sexually transmitted
e. All of the above apply
Problem 11
Indicate if the statement is true or false and then correct each false statement so that it is true:
a. Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract
b. CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs
c. Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs
d. Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus
e. Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse
Problem 12
Match the following terms to their definition. Some terms may be matched to more than one definition and some definitions may not be used.
<IMAGE>
