21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
2:53 minutes
Problem 19.19a
A lower endoscopy examination of a patient complaining of abdominal cramps and diarrhea reveals pus-laden patches along the intestinal wall. Which of the following infectious agents could be considered the pathogen responsible for this condition?
a. Clostridioides difficile
b. Shigella
c. Salmonella serotype Typhi
d. Helicobacter pylori
e. Campylobacter jejuni
