Problem 14

Which of the following characteristics regarding prokaryotic ribosomes supports the endosymbiotic theory?

a. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 80S just like eukaryotic ribosomes.

b. Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S just like mitochondrial ribosomes.

c. Prokaryotic ribosomes make proteins in a similar manner to eukaryotic ribosomes.

d. Prokaryotic ribosomes have two subunits like eukaryotic ribosomes.

e. Prokaryotic ribosomes are intracellular structures like eukaryotic ribosomes.