Which of the following are true regarding Mycoplasma bacteria? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They have cholesterol in their plasma membranes.
b. They are among the largest bacteria characterized to date.
c. They are pleomorphic.
d. They are also called L-forms.
e. They were initially thought to be viruses.
f. Some can act as pathogens.
g. They are classified in domain Archaea.
h. They are prokaryotes.
i. They are sensitive to penicillin-based drugs.
