Which of the following are true regarding Mycoplasma bacteria? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. They have cholesterol in their plasma membranes.

b. They are among the largest bacteria characterized to date.

c. They are pleomorphic.

d. They are also called L-forms.

e. They were initially thought to be viruses.

f. Some can act as pathogens.

g. They are classified in domain Archaea.

h. They are prokaryotes.

i. They are sensitive to penicillin-based drugs.