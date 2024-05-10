6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Osmosis
Problem 3.16a
Which of the following are true regarding osmosis? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It is driven by differences in solute concentration.
b. It is the same as simple diffusion except it involves water.
c. It involves a selectively permeable membrane.
d. It requires energy to occur.
e. It requires specific channels.
f. Water moves from areas of high solute to areas of low solute.
g. Salt moves from high-water to low-water areas.
h. Water moves from areas of low solute to areas of high solute.
