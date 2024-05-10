7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Problem 3.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes
b. Multicellular
c. Lack a true nucleus
d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome
e. Often lack a cell wall
f. All make endospores
g. Divide by mitosis
h. Includes the Domain Archaea
i. Includes the Domain Bacteria
j. Includes the Domain Eukarya
Verified Solution
