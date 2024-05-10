Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. They have 80S ribosomes.

b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.

c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.

d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.

e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.

f. Fimbriae are used for motility.

g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.