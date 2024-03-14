Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic orbitals.
(a) How many molecular orbitals will be present?
(b) How many will be bonding?
(c) How many will be antibonding?
For the following partial structures, the σ bond is shown. Add the indicated number of π bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.
(e)
The molecular orbital picture of H2 can be represented by the following diagram. Label σ and σ* on the diagram—that is, which is (a) and which is (b)? Which is lower in energy? Why?
<IMAGE>
Given the Lewis structures, indicate the direction of the dipole moment, if there is one.
(e)
In the formation of and bonds, which type of electrons are primarily involved?
What type of chemical bond is formed when two sulfur-containing chains are joined together?