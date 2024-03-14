Hybridization

Hybridization is the process by which atomic orbitals mix to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding. In organic chemistry, understanding the hybridization of carbon atoms is crucial, as it determines the geometry and types of bonds formed. For example, sp3 hybridization involves one s and three p orbitals, leading to tetrahedral geometry, while sp2 involves one s and two p orbitals, resulting in trigonal planar geometry.