Textbook Question
Which of the carbocations in part a is most stable?
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?
1285
views
Which of the carbocations in part a is most stable?
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?
How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?
To which compound is the addition of HBr more highly regioselective?
a.
b.
Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:
a.
What is the major product obtained from the addition of HBr to each of the following compounds?
a.
b.
Is the structure of the transition state in the following reaction coordinate diagrams more similar to the structure of the reactant or to the structure of the product?
<IMAGE>