Step 4: Rank the carbocations based on the degree of stabilization provided by the substituents. The order of stability is determined by the balance of inductive and resonance effects. Structure I is the most stable due to the strong electron-donating effects of the hydroxyl group. Structure II follows, as the alkyl group provides moderate stabilization. Structure III is less stable due to the mixed effects of bromine, and structure IV is the least stable due to the destabilizing nitro group.