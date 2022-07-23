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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 4b
Chapter 7, Problem 4b

Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:
b. Three carbocation structures are shown, each with different substituents: Cl, CH3, and F.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the stability of each carbocation based on inductive effects. Electron-donating groups (EDGs) stabilize carbocations by donating electron density, while electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) destabilize carbocations by pulling electron density away.
Step 2: Examine the substituents attached to the carbon adjacent to the carbocation. In structure I, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is an electron-donating group via inductive and resonance effects, which stabilizes the carbocation. In structure II, the alkyl group (-CH3) is also an electron-donating group, but it stabilizes the carbocation only through inductive effects.
Step 3: Evaluate structure III, where the bromine atom (-Br) is an electron-withdrawing group due to its electronegativity. However, it can also donate electron density through resonance, providing partial stabilization to the carbocation. Compare this to structure IV, where the nitro group (-NO2) is a strongly electron-withdrawing group, destabilizing the carbocation significantly.
Step 4: Rank the carbocations based on the degree of stabilization provided by the substituents. The order of stability is determined by the balance of inductive and resonance effects. Structure I is the most stable due to the strong electron-donating effects of the hydroxyl group. Structure II follows, as the alkyl group provides moderate stabilization. Structure III is less stable due to the mixed effects of bromine, and structure IV is the least stable due to the destabilizing nitro group.
Step 5: Final ranking: I > II > III > IV. This ranking is based on the substituents' ability to stabilize the carbocation through inductive and resonance effects.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that are classified based on their stability. The stability order is tertiary > secondary > primary > methyl, primarily due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. Tertiary carbocations are stabilized by three alkyl groups that donate electron density, while primary carbocations are less stable due to fewer electron-donating groups.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects of substituents through sigma bonds. Electronegative atoms or groups, such as -NO2, can destabilize carbocations by pulling electron density away, making the carbocation less stable. Conversely, alkyl groups can stabilize carbocations by donating electron density through the inductive effect.
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Understanding the Inductive Effect.

Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a carbocation can delocalize its positive charge over multiple atoms through pi bonds or lone pairs. This delocalization lowers the energy of the carbocation, enhancing its stability. For example, a carbocation adjacent to a double bond or an aromatic ring can be significantly more stable due to resonance compared to one without such features.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the carbocations in part a is most stable?

1. the isobutyl cation?

2. the n-butyl cation?

3. the sec-butyl cation?

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Textbook Question

How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in

1. the isobutyl cation?

2. the n-butyl cation?

3. the sec-butyl cation?

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Textbook Question

To which compound is the addition of HBr more highly regioselective?

a.

b.

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:

a.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained from the addition of HBr to each of the following compounds?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Is the structure of the transition state in the following reaction coordinate diagrams more similar to the structure of the reactant or to the structure of the product?

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