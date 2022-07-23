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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 3b
Chapter 7, Problem 3b

Which of the carbocations in part a is most stable?
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of carbocation stability. Carbocation stability is influenced by factors such as the number of alkyl groups attached to the positively charged carbon (hyperconjugation) and the inductive effect. Tertiary carbocations are generally more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary carbocations.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the isobutyl cation. The isobutyl cation has a primary carbocation, meaning the positively charged carbon is attached to only one alkyl group. This makes it less stable compared to secondary or tertiary carbocations.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of the n-butyl cation. The n-butyl cation also has a primary carbocation, with the positively charged carbon attached to one alkyl group. Its stability is similar to the isobutyl cation.
Step 4: Analyze the structure of the sec-butyl cation. The sec-butyl cation has a secondary carbocation, where the positively charged carbon is attached to two alkyl groups. This increases its stability due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 5: Compare the stability of the three carbocations. Based on the analysis, the sec-butyl cation is the most stable because it is a secondary carbocation, while the isobutyl and n-butyl cations are primary carbocations and therefore less stable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is influenced by the degree of substitution on the positively charged carbon atom. Tertiary carbocations, which have three alkyl groups attached, are more stable than secondary and primary carbocations due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects. The more alkyl groups surrounding the carbocation, the greater the electron-donating effect, which helps to stabilize the positive charge.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Hyperconjugation

Hyperconjugation is a stabilizing interaction that occurs when the electrons in a sigma bond (usually C-H or C-C) interact with an adjacent empty p-orbital of a carbocation. This delocalization of electrons helps to spread out the positive charge, thereby increasing the stability of the carbocation. The more hyperconjugative interactions available, the more stable the carbocation becomes.
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Inductive Effect

The inductive effect refers to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating effects transmitted through sigma bonds in a molecule. Alkyl groups are electron-donating, which can help stabilize a carbocation by reducing the positive charge through the inductive effect. The presence of more alkyl groups around a carbocation enhances its stability due to this electron-donating property.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which is more stable: a methyl cation or an ethyl cation? Why?

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Textbook Question

How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in

1. the isobutyl cation?

2. the n-butyl cation?

3. the sec-butyl cation?

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Textbook Question

Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:

b.

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Textbook Question

Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:

a.

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Textbook Question

How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in the methyl cation?

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Textbook Question

Is the structure of the transition state in the following reaction coordinate diagrams more similar to the structure of the reactant or to the structure of the product?

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