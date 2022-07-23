Textbook Question
Which is more stable: a methyl cation or an ethyl cation? Why?
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Which is more stable: a methyl cation or an ethyl cation? Why?
How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in
1. the isobutyl cation?
2. the n-butyl cation?
3. the sec-butyl cation?
Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:
b.
Rank the following carbocations in each set from most stable to least stable:
a.
How many s bond orbitals are available for overlap with the vacant p orbital in the methyl cation?
Is the structure of the transition state in the following reaction coordinate diagrams more similar to the structure of the reactant or to the structure of the product?
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