Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(c)
(d)
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(c)
(d)
Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(d)
Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(c)
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(e)
(f)
Use your results from Problem 3-27 to complete the following table. Each entry shows the positions of two groups arranged as shown. For example, two groups that are trans on adjacent carbons (trans-1,2) must be both equatorial (e,e) or both axial (a,a).
The cyclohexane chair shown in Figure 3-22 has the headrest to the right and the footrest to the left. Draw a cyclohexane chair with its axial and equatorial bonds, showing the headrest to the left and the footrest to the right.