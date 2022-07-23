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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 41c
Chapter 2, Problem 41c

Draw two different chair conformations for each of the following molecules. Make sure that your drawings clearly show the cis–trans stereochemistry.
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the substituents on the cyclohexane ring. In the given structure, there is one substituent pointing up (solid wedge) and one substituent pointing down (dashed wedge). This indicates cis–trans stereochemistry.
Step 2: Recall the chair conformation of cyclohexane. Cyclohexane can adopt two chair conformations, and substituents can occupy either axial or equatorial positions. Axial positions are parallel to the ring's vertical axis, while equatorial positions are roughly perpendicular to the axis.
Step 3: For the first chair conformation, place the substituent with the solid wedge in an axial position pointing up and the substituent with the dashed wedge in an equatorial position pointing down. Ensure the stereochemistry (cis–trans) is preserved.
Step 4: For the second chair conformation, flip the chair. This will result in the substituent with the solid wedge occupying an equatorial position pointing up and the substituent with the dashed wedge occupying an axial position pointing down. Again, ensure the stereochemistry is preserved.
Step 5: Verify that both chair conformations clearly show the cis–trans relationship between the substituents. The solid wedge substituent should always point up, and the dashed wedge substituent should always point down, regardless of whether they are axial or equatorial.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chair Conformation

The chair conformation is a three-dimensional arrangement of cyclohexane that minimizes steric strain and torsional strain. It allows for the most stable positioning of substituents on the ring, with axial and equatorial orientations. Understanding this conformation is crucial for visualizing how substituents affect the overall stability and reactivity of cyclohexane derivatives.
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Cis-Trans Stereochemistry

Cis-trans stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of substituents around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This concept is essential for determining the correct chair conformations, as the positioning of substituents influences the stability and energy of the molecule.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism is a form of isomerism where molecules have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. This includes both geometric isomers (like cis and trans) and optical isomers. Recognizing stereoisomers is vital for accurately drawing and interpreting the different chair conformations, as it affects the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw the most stable chair conformation for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane.

1773
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Textbook Question

Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.

(b)

807
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Textbook Question

Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each pair of conformations you drew in Assessment 3.41, indicate which is most stable.

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