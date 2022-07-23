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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 40d
Chapter 2, Problem 40d

Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(d) Diagram of a chemical structure showing chair conformations with labeled atoms and bonds for cis and trans configurations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the substituents on the chair conformation. In this case, the substituents are fluorine (F), hydrogen (H), and chlorine (Cl). Note their positions as axial or equatorial.
Understand the orientation of the chair conformation. The chair conformation alternates between axial and equatorial positions for substituents on adjacent carbons. Axial substituents point straight up or down, while equatorial substituents point slightly outward.
Translate the chair conformation into a planar form. To do this, draw a hexagon to represent the cyclohexane ring. Place the substituents on the appropriate carbons based on their axial or equatorial positions.
Ensure that the stereochemistry is preserved. For example, if a substituent is pointing up in the chair conformation, it should be drawn as a wedge in the planar form. If it is pointing down, it should be drawn as a dashed line.
Double-check the planar structure to confirm that all substituents are correctly positioned and the stereochemistry matches the original chair conformation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chair Conformation

The chair conformation is a three-dimensional representation of cyclohexane and its derivatives, characterized by a staggered arrangement of atoms that minimizes steric strain. This conformation allows for more stable interactions between substituents, making it crucial for understanding the spatial orientation of groups in cyclic compounds.
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Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism refers to the different spatial arrangements of substituents around a double bond or a ring structure. In the context of cyclohexane derivatives, 'cis' indicates that substituents are on the same side of the ring, while 'trans' indicates they are on opposite sides, affecting the molecule's physical and chemical properties.
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Planar Representation

The planar representation of a molecule simplifies its three-dimensional structure into a two-dimensional format, typically used for drawing and visualizing organic compounds. This representation is essential for understanding the connectivity and arrangement of atoms, especially when converting from a chair conformation to a flat depiction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the most stable chair conformation for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane.

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Textbook Question

Draw two chair conformations of the molecules below. Indicate which is most stable.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw two different chair conformations for each of the following molecules. Make sure that your drawings clearly show the cis–trans stereochemistry.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.

(c)

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Textbook Question

For each pair of conformations you drew in Assessment 3.41, indicate which is most stable.

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