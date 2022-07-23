For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(b) C6H10 (seven isomers)
For each molecular formula, draw all the isomeric alkynes, and give their IUPAC names. Circle the acetylenic hydrogen of each terminal alkyne.
(b) C6H10 (seven isomers)
Using the general molecular formula for alkanes:
a. Predict the molecular formula of the C28 straight-chain alkane.
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane
Make a model of propane (C3H8), and draw this model using dashed lines and wedges to represent bonds going back and coming forward.
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the molecular formula ?