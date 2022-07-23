Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(a)
Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(a)
Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(d)
Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(h)
Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(l)
Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.]
(l) <IMAGE>
Draw Newman projections along the C3―C4 bond to show the most stable and least stable conformations of 3-ethyl-2,4,4-trimethylheptane.
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(c)