Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(c)
(d)
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
(c)
(d)
Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical
(a)
Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical
(e)
Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical
(f)
How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(e)
Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical.
(c)