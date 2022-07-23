Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for the formation of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base complexes. Label the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each.
(b)
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for the formation of the following Lewis acid–Lewis base complexes. Label the Lewis acid and Lewis base in each.
(b)
In comparison to CH3+ in Assessment 2.82, the related molecule H3O+ is not a Lewis acid at oxygen. Why?
In Chapter 4, we explain that molecules like CH3- are Lewis bases or electron pair donors. What makes it a Lewis base?
Sodium amide (NaNH₂) dissociates to give a sodium cation (Na+) and amide ion (NH2–) a very strong base. In the following three equations, identify which definition of base is being exemplified.
(b)
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b) Li+ vs. Na+
Using the convention that the acid and base are on the left side of the chemical equation, label the acid, base, conjugate acid, and conjugate base in the following reactions.
(b)
In comparison to CH3- in Assessment 2.86, the related molecule BH4- is itself not a Lewis base at boron. Why?