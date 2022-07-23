Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Rationalize the difference in Kₑq for the following reactions. Be sure to account for both ∆S and ∆H.
1. Analyze ∆S and ∆H differences." width="737">
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis base. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) I- vs. F-
Beginning with acetylene and benzyl bromide and using any other inorganic reagents, propose a synthesis of the alkene shown here.
Which of the following SN2 and E2 reactions, respectively, is faster? Justify your choice.
(b)
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis base. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(b)