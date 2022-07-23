E2 Reactions

E2 (Elimination Bimolecular) reactions are characterized by the simultaneous removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, leading to the formation of a double bond. This reaction also occurs in a single step and is second-order, depending on the concentrations of both the substrate and the base. The reaction rate is influenced by the strength of the base and the structure of the substrate, with bulky bases favoring more sterically accessible sites.