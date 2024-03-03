Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
(c)
Based on the analysis you used in Assessment 17.3, which carbonyl would you expect to react most quickly with a nucleophile?
(c)
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
b)
Would you expect a ketone or an ester to be more reactive with a strong nucleophile? Justify your answer.
Rank the reactivity of the following carbonyls with nucleophiles, from least reactive to most reactive.
The following reaction steps are shown using conventional electron pushing. (b) Use the bouncing arrow formalism to illustrate the formation of only the product shown.
(a)
For the following acid–base pairs, (v) show a mechanism for the reaction;
(e)
Identify the electrophile and the nucleophile in each of the following reaction steps and then draw curved arrows to illustrate the bond-making and bondbreaking processes.
a.