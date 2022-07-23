For the molecules shown,
(i) count the number of stereocenters present and
(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.
(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.
(c)
For the molecules shown,
(i) count the number of stereocenters present and
(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.
(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.
(c)
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(a) N-ethyl-N-methylaniline
(b) 2-methylpiperidine
(c) 1-methylpiperidine
For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.
(a)
For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.
(f)
Draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound, and star all asymmetric carbon atoms. Draw the mirror for each structure, and state whether you have drawn a pair of enantiomers or just the same molecule twice. Build molecular models of any of these examples that seem difficult to you.
(e) chlorocyclohexane
(f) cis-1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(a) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane
(b) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane