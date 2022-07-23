Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical.
(c)
Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical.
(c)
If the carbon atom in CH2Cl2 were flat, there would be two stereoisomers. The carbon atom in CH2Cl2 is actually tetrahedral. Make a model of this compound, and determine whether there are any stereoisomers of CH2Cl2.
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(g)
(h)
Make a model and draw a three-dimensional structure for each compound. Then draw the mirror image of your original structure and determine whether the mirror image is the same compound. Label each structure as being chiral or achiral, and label pairs of enantiomers.
(a) cis-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
(b) trans-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane
For the molecules shown,
(i) count the number of stereocenters present and
(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.
(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.
(c)
Which of the following compounds are capable of being resolved into enantiomers?
(a) N-ethyl-N-methylaniline
(b) 2-methylpiperidine
(c) 1-methylpiperidine
For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.
(a)