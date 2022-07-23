Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In the context of cyclobutane derivatives, 'cis' indicates that substituents are on the same side of the ring, while 'trans' indicates they are on opposite sides. This distinction is important for determining the overall symmetry and potential chirality of the molecule.