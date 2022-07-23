Equilibrium Constant (K_eq)

The equilibrium constant (K_eq) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. It provides insight into the favorability of a reaction; a K_eq greater than 1 indicates that products are favored, while a K_eq less than 1 suggests that reactants are favored. Calculating K_eq is essential for understanding the extent of acid-base reactions.