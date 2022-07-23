For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
a. CH3COOH(pKa = 4.76)
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
a. CH3COOH(pKa = 4.76)
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
At what pH is the concentration of a compound, with a pKa = 8.4, 100 times greater in its acidic form than in its basic form? At what pH is 50% of a compound, with a pKa = 7.3, in its basic form?
If an acid with a pKa of 5.3 is in an aqueous solution of pH 5.7, what percentage of the acid is present in its acidic form?
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
i. HON+H3 (pKa = 6.0)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
g. HNO2 (pKa = 3.4)
h. HNO3 (pKa = −1.3)
As long as the pH is not less than ___________, at least 50% of a protonated amine with a pKa value of 10.4 will be in its neutral, nonprotonated form.
Indicate whether a protonated amine (RN+H3) with a pKa value of 9 has more charged or more neutral molecules in a solution with the pH values given in Problem 41.
1. pH = 1
2. pH = 3
3. pH = 5
4. pH = 7
5. pH = 10
6. pH = 13