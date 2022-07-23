Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond
Using Newman projections, draw the most stable conformer for each of the following:
c. 3,3-dimethylhexane, viewed along the C-3---C-4 bond
For the following molecule, draw the Newman projection (around the 2,3-bond) with a dihedral angle of 180° between the bromine and hydrogen.
Conformational studies on ethane-1,2-diol (HOCH2–CH2OH) have shown the most stable conformation about the central C―C bond to be the gauche conformation, which is 9.6 kJ/mol (2.3 kcal/mol) more stable than the anti conformation. Draw Newman projections of these conformers, and explain this curious result.
Which Newman projection best represents the most stable conformation of (ethane) when viewed down the carbon-carbon bond?
Which of the following Newman projections best represents the most stable conformation of (ethane) when viewed down the bond?
Which of the following Newman projections correctly represents the staggered conformation of (ethane) when viewed down the bond?