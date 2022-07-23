What is the mistake that was made in drawing each of the flipped chairs on the right from the chair on the left? [In these, assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformations doesn't change.]
(a)
What is the mistake that was made in drawing each of the flipped chairs on the right from the chair on the left? [In these, assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformations doesn't change.]
(a)
Using the numbers shown in the chair conformation on the left, label the carbons of the flipped chair on the right. [Assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformation doesn't change.]
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(f)
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(e)
Looking down the indicated bond, show the three most stable conformations and choose the one that is most stable. Be sure that the first Newman projection you show is the one you see initially (before rotation). [Why should none of your three Newman projections show eclipsed conformations?]
(b) <IMAGE>
Looking down the indicated bond, show the three most stable conformations and choose the one that is most stable. Be sure that the first Newman projection you show is the one you see initially (before rotation). [Why should none of your three Newman projections show eclipsed conformations?]
(e) <IMAGE>