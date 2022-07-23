Textbook Question
Two stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of cyclopentene oxide and dimethylamine. The R,R-isomer is used in the manufacture of eclanamine, an antidepressant. What other isomer is obtained?
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Two stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of cyclopentene oxide and dimethylamine. The R,R-isomer is used in the manufacture of eclanamine, an antidepressant. What other isomer is obtained?
What product is obtained when the following vicinal diol is heated in an acidic solution?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Triethylenemelamine (TEM) is an antitumor agent. Its activity is due to its ability to cross-link DNA.
b. Explain why it can cross-link DNA.