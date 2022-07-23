Textbook Question
What product is obtained when the following vicinal diol is heated in an acidic solution?
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What product is obtained when the following vicinal diol is heated in an acidic solution?
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
b.
Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.
b. Why is only one product obtained?
Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.
a. What is this product?
Triethylenemelamine (TEM) is an antitumor agent. Its activity is due to its ability to cross-link DNA.
b. Explain why it can cross-link DNA.