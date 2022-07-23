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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 96a
Chapter 11, Problem 96a

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. Chemical reaction diagram illustrating dehydration of a diol using sulfuric acid, resulting in two carbonyl compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction taking place. Determine whether the reaction is substitution, elimination, addition, or another type. This will help guide the mechanism.
Step 2: Analyze the reactants and reagents involved. Look for functional groups, nucleophiles, electrophiles, and any catalysts or solvents that might influence the reaction pathway.
Step 3: Determine the first step of the mechanism. Typically, this involves the interaction between the nucleophile and electrophile or the activation of a functional group. Represent this step using curved arrows to show electron movement.
Step 4: Continue the mechanism step by step, showing intermediate species (if any) and using curved arrows to depict electron flow. Ensure that charges and lone pairs are accounted for in each intermediate.
Step 5: Conclude the mechanism by showing the final product(s) formed. Verify that all atoms and charges are balanced, and confirm that the reaction follows the expected pathway based on the reactants and conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and forming, and the movement of electrons. Understanding mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products of reactions and the conditions under which they occur.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept an electron pair. The interaction between nucleophiles and electrophiles is fundamental in organic reactions, as it drives the formation of new bonds and the transformation of reactants into products.
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Transition States and Intermediates

Transition states are high-energy states that occur during the transformation of reactants to products, representing the point of maximum energy along the reaction pathway. Intermediates are species that form during the reaction but are not present in the final products. Understanding these concepts helps in visualizing the energy changes and stability of species throughout the reaction process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two stereoisomers are obtained from the reaction of cyclopentene oxide and dimethylamine. The R,R-isomer is used in the manufacture of eclanamine, an antidepressant. What other isomer is obtained?

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Textbook Question

What product is obtained when the following vicinal diol is heated in an acidic solution?

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

b.

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Textbook Question

Although 2-methyl-1,2-propanediol is an unsymmetrical vicinal diol, only one product is obtained when it is dehydrated in an acidic solution.

b. Why is only one product obtained?

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Textbook Question

Triethylenemelamine (TEM) is an antitumor agent. Its activity is due to its ability to cross-link DNA.

b. Explain why it can cross-link DNA.

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