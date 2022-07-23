The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
b. Explain why the OH group in the product is not bonded to the carbon that was bonded to the Cl group in the reactant.
The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
b. Explain why the OH group in the product is not bonded to the carbon that was bonded to the Cl group in the reactant.
The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
a. Explain the enhanced reaction rate.
b. A small amount of a product containing a six-membered ring is also formed. Draw the structure of that product.
c. Why is so little six-membered ring product formed?
a. Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Triethylene glycol is one of the products obtained from the reaction of excess ethylene oxide and hydroxide ion. Propose a mechanism for its formation.
Which of the following reactions occurs more rapidly?