Elimination Reaction Mechanism

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the case of quaternary ammonium ions, the strong base can facilitate this process by removing a proton adjacent to the leaving group. However, for protonated tertiary amines, the reaction is hindered due to the lack of a good leaving group and the unfavorable sterics, preventing the formation of a double bond.