What are the major products of the following reaction?

Textbook Question
If a quaternary ammonium ion can undergo an elimination reaction with a strong base, why can’t a protonated tertiary amine undergo the same reaction?
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If a quaternary ammonium ion can undergo an elimination reaction with a strong base, why can’t a protonated tertiary amine undergo the same reaction?
Describe a synthesis for each of the following compounds, using the given starting material and any necessary reagents:
b.
Three arene oxides can be obtained from phenanthrene.
d. Which of the three phenanthrene oxides is most likely to be carcinogenic?
What are the minor products of the preceding Hofmann elimination reaction?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b .
Explain why the half-life (the time it takes for one-half of the compound to be metabolized) of Xylocaine is longer than that of Novocaine.