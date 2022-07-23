What alcohol would you treat with phosphorus oxychloride and pyridine to form each of the following alkenes?
a.
b.
What alcohol would you treat with phosphorus oxychloride and pyridine to form each of the following alkenes?
a.
b.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Explain why the following alcohols, when heated with acid, form the same alkene.
Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.
b. How would you synthesize ethyl propyl ether?
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
b. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexanol to 3,4-dimethyl-3-hexene
If the compound shown in the margin is heated in the presence of H2SO4,
a. what constitutional isomer would be formed in greatest yield?
b. what stereoisomer would be formed in greater yield?