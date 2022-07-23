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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 73b
Chapter 11, Problem 73b

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b. Synthesis reaction showing the conversion of a bromoalkane to a carboxylic acid with structural formulas.

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1
Analyze the target molecule and the starting material to identify the functional groups present and the changes required to convert the starting material into the target molecule. This includes identifying any new bonds formed or broken, as well as any rearrangements or functional group transformations.
Determine the sequence of reactions needed to achieve the transformation. Consider the use of reagents that can introduce or modify functional groups, such as oxidizing agents, reducing agents, or reagents for substitution or elimination reactions. Ensure that all carbon-containing reagents used have no more than two carbons.
Plan the synthesis step-by-step, starting with the given starting material. For each step, specify the reagent(s) and reaction conditions required to achieve the desired transformation. For example, if a hydroxyl group needs to be converted to a carbonyl group, consider using an oxidizing agent like PCC (Pyridinium chlorochromate).
Verify that each intermediate in the synthesis is stable and can be isolated or carried forward to the next step. Ensure that the reaction conditions for each step are compatible with the functional groups present in the molecule.
Double-check the overall synthesis to confirm that the target molecule is obtained, and that all reagents and intermediates comply with the given constraints (e.g., carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Synthesis

Organic synthesis is the process of constructing organic compounds through chemical reactions. It involves the strategic selection of starting materials, reagents, and reaction conditions to achieve the desired product. Understanding the principles of organic synthesis is crucial for designing pathways that efficiently convert simple molecules into more complex structures.
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Reagents and Their Functions

In organic chemistry, reagents are substances that are added to a reaction to cause a chemical change. Different reagents can facilitate various types of reactions, such as oxidation, reduction, or substitution. Knowing the role of specific inorganic reagents and their compatibility with carbon-containing compounds is essential for successful synthesis.
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Identifying Functional Groups

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups in both starting materials and potential products is vital for predicting reactivity and determining the appropriate synthetic routes. Understanding how these groups interact can guide the selection of reagents and conditions for synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures for compounds A–F.

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Textbook Question

What product would be formed if the four-membered ring alcohol in Problem 70 were heated with an equivalent amount of HBr rather than with a catalytic amount of H2SO4?

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Textbook Question

When 3-methyl-2-butanol is heated with concentrated HBr, a rearranged product is obtained. When 2-methyl-1-propanol reacts under the same conditions, a rearranged product is not obtained. Explain.

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Textbook Question

When piperidine undergoes the series of reactions shown here, 1,4-pentadiene is obtained as the product. When the four different methyl-substituted piperidines undergo the same series of reactions, each forms a different diene: 1,5-hexadiene; 1,4-pentadiene; 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene; and 3-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which methyl-substituted piperidine forms which diene?

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:

a.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following ethers would be obtained in greatest yield directly from alcohols?

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