Draw structures for compounds A–F.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b.
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Key Concepts
Organic Synthesis
Reagents and Their Functions
Functional Groups
What product would be formed if the four-membered ring alcohol in Problem 70 were heated with an equivalent amount of HBr rather than with a catalytic amount of H2SO4?
When 3-methyl-2-butanol is heated with concentrated HBr, a rearranged product is obtained. When 2-methyl-1-propanol reacts under the same conditions, a rearranged product is not obtained. Explain.
When piperidine undergoes the series of reactions shown here, 1,4-pentadiene is obtained as the product. When the four different methyl-substituted piperidines undergo the same series of reactions, each forms a different diene: 1,5-hexadiene; 1,4-pentadiene; 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene; and 3-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which methyl-substituted piperidine forms which diene?
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
a.
Which of the following ethers would be obtained in greatest yield directly from alcohols?