Analyze the structure of 2-methyl-1-propanol: This is a primary alcohol. When it reacts with HBr, the hydroxyl group is protonated, and water leaves to form a primary carbocation. However, primary carbocations are highly unstable and do not form readily. Instead, the reaction proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, where the bromide ion directly displaces the leaving group without forming a carbocation intermediate. Since no carbocation is formed, no rearrangement occurs.