Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b.
Draw structures for compounds A–F.
When 3-methyl-2-butanol is heated with concentrated HBr, a rearranged product is obtained. When 2-methyl-1-propanol reacts under the same conditions, a rearranged product is not obtained. Explain.
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
a.
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
Which of the following ethers would be obtained in greatest yield directly from alcohols?