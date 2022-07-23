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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 74
Chapter 11, Problem 74

When piperidine undergoes the series of reactions shown here, 1,4-pentadiene is obtained as the product. When the four different methyl-substituted piperidines undergo the same series of reactions, each forms a different diene: 1,5-hexadiene; 1,4-pentadiene; 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene; and 3-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which methyl-substituted piperidine forms which diene?
Diagram showing the reaction of piperidine to form 1,4-pentadiene, with steps and products labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of piperidine and its methyl-substituted derivatives. Piperidine is a six-membered saturated heterocyclic amine. Methyl-substituted piperidines can have the methyl group at different positions on the ring (e.g., 2-, 3-, or 4-position).
Step 2: Analyze the reaction series. The reactions likely involve elimination steps to form conjugated dienes. Consider the positions of the methyl groups and how they influence the elimination process and the resulting diene structure.
Step 3: For each methyl-substituted piperidine, determine the possible elimination pathways. For example, a methyl group at the 2-position can influence the formation of a conjugated diene differently than a methyl group at the 3- or 4-position due to steric and electronic effects.
Step 4: Match the products to the starting materials. For example, 1,5-hexadiene is likely formed from a 4-methylpiperidine because elimination at the 4-position would extend the chain. Similarly, 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene is likely formed from 2-methylpiperidine due to the position of the methyl group influencing the conjugated system.
Step 5: Verify the reasoning by considering the stability of the resulting dienes. Conjugated dienes are stabilized by resonance, and the position of the methyl group can further stabilize the diene through hyperconjugation or inductive effects. Use this to confirm the assignments of the methyl-substituted piperidines to their respective dienes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piperidine Structure and Reactivity

Piperidine is a six-membered ring amine with a nitrogen atom, which influences its reactivity in organic reactions. Understanding its structure helps predict how it will react under various conditions, including electrophilic additions and eliminations that can lead to the formation of different diene products.
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Diene Formation Mechanism

The formation of dienes from piperidine involves a series of reactions, typically including dehydrohalogenation or elimination reactions. Recognizing the mechanism of these reactions is crucial for determining how substituents on the piperidine ring affect the final diene structure, as the position and type of substituents can lead to different regioselectivity.
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Substituent Effects on Reactivity

The presence of methyl groups on the piperidine ring alters the electronic and steric environment, influencing the stability of intermediates and the regioselectivity of the reactions. Understanding how these substituents affect the reaction pathway is essential for predicting which diene will be formed from each methyl-substituted piperidine.
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