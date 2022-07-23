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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 38c
Chapter 12, Problem 38c

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
c. Chemical reaction showing the conversion of butene to a carbonyl compound with structural formulas.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and the target compound. The starting material is an alkene (1-hexene), and the target compound is a ketone (2-hexanone). This suggests that the reaction involves oxidation of the alkene to form a ketone.
Step 2: Select the appropriate reaction pathway. To convert an alkene to a ketone, one effective method is oxidative cleavage followed by rearrangement. Ozonolysis is a common reaction for cleaving alkenes into carbonyl compounds.
Step 3: Perform ozonolysis. Treat the alkene with ozone (O₃) followed by a reducing agent such as zinc (Zn) and water (H₂O) or dimethyl sulfide (DMS). This will cleave the double bond and form the corresponding ketone.
Step 4: Verify the carbon count. Ensure that the carbon skeleton of the product matches the target compound. In this case, the ketone (2-hexanone) retains the original carbon chain of the starting material.
Step 5: Confirm the functional group transformation. The reaction successfully converts the alkene functional group into a ketone functional group, completing the synthesis of the target compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organometallic Reagents

Organometallic reagents are compounds that contain a carbon-metal bond, where the carbon is part of an organic group. These reagents are crucial in organic synthesis as they can act as nucleophiles, allowing for the formation of new carbon-carbon bonds. Common examples include Grignard reagents and organolithium compounds, which can react with various electrophiles to create complex organic molecules.
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Nucleophilic Addition Reactions

Nucleophilic addition reactions involve the attack of a nucleophile on an electrophilic center, typically a carbon atom with a partial positive charge. This type of reaction is fundamental in organic chemistry, particularly in the formation of alcohols, amines, and other functional groups. Understanding the mechanism of nucleophilic addition is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving carbonyl compounds and other electrophiles.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In organic synthesis, the stereochemical configuration of products can significantly influence their reactivity and biological activity. Recognizing the importance of stereochemistry is vital when designing synthesis pathways, especially when dealing with chiral centers and the potential for stereoisomer formation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A student added an equivalent of 3,4-epoxy-4-methylcyclohexanol to a solution of methylmagnesium bromide in diethyl ether, and then added dilute hydrochloric acid. He expected that the product would be 1,2-dimethyl-1,4-cyclohexanediol. He did not get any of the expected product. What product did he get?

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

d.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

b.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

a.

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Textbook Question

Dimerization is a side reaction that occurs during the preparation of a Grignard reagent. Propose a mechanism that accounts for the formation of the dimer.

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Textbook Question

Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:

b.

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