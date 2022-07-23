A student added an equivalent of 3,4-epoxy-4-methylcyclohexanol to a solution of methylmagnesium bromide in diethyl ether, and then added dilute hydrochloric acid. He expected that the product would be 1,2-dimethyl-1,4-cyclohexanediol. He did not get any of the expected product. What product did he get?
Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Chapter 12, Problem 38b
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material (CH₃CH=CHCH₃) and the target product (CH₃CH=CCH₂CH₃ with a methyl group attached to the double bond). Notice that the transformation involves the addition of a methyl group to the double bond.
Step 2: Identify the type of reaction required. This is an alkylation reaction where a methyl group is added to the double bond. A common method to achieve this is through the use of carbocation intermediates.
Step 3: Select appropriate reagents. To add a methyl group, you can use a methyl halide (e.g., CH₃Br or CH₃Cl) in the presence of a strong acid catalyst such as H₂SO₄ or AlCl₃ to generate the carbocation intermediate.
Step 4: Mechanism of the reaction: The double bond in the starting material will act as a nucleophile and attack the carbocation generated from the methyl halide. This leads to the formation of the desired product with the methyl group added to the double bond.
Step 5: Ensure the reaction conditions are controlled to avoid side reactions. Use mild temperatures and monitor the reaction to ensure selective addition of the methyl group to the correct position on the double bond.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Organic Synthesis
Organic synthesis is the process of constructing organic compounds through chemical reactions. It involves the strategic selection of starting materials, reagents, and conditions to achieve the desired product. Understanding the principles of organic synthesis is crucial for designing pathways to synthesize specific compounds, especially when limited to certain reagents and carbon sources.
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Reagents and Catalysts
Reagents are substances used in chemical reactions to bring about a transformation, while catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a reaction without being consumed. In organic synthesis, the choice of reagents and catalysts can significantly influence the efficiency and selectivity of the reaction. Familiarity with common inorganic reagents and catalysts is essential for planning synthetic routes.
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Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is vital in organic chemistry, as they dictate the reactivity and properties of compounds. Understanding how to manipulate these groups during synthesis is key to preparing the desired products from given starting materials.
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