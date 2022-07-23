Textbook Question
What compound undergoes metathesis to form each of the following compounds?
a.
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What compound undergoes metathesis to form each of the following compounds?
a.
What new products are obtained from metathesis of the following alkyne?
What are the products of the following reactions?
b.
What are the products of the following reactions?
e.
The coupling of an alkyne with an aryl halide in the presence of a palladium catalyst and triethylamine is called a Sonogashira reaction. What reactants couple to form this product?
Which of the following alkyl halides could be successfully used to form a Grignard reagent?