Textbook Question
Draw the product of ring-closing metathesis for each of the following compounds:
a.
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Draw the product of ring-closing metathesis for each of the following compounds:
a.
What compound undergoes metathesis to form each of the following compounds?
a.
What new products are obtained from metathesis of the following alkyne?
What are the products of the following reactions?
d.
What are the products of the following reactions?
e.
Which of the following alkyl halides could be successfully used to form a Grignard reagent?