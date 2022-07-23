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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 27b
Chapter 12, Problem 27b

What are the products of the following reactions?
b.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the reactants. The starting material is a diorganocuprate reagent ((C6H5CH2)2CuLi), which is a nucleophile capable of attacking electrophiles such as epoxides.
Step 2: Identify the electrophile. Ethylene oxide is an epoxide, a three-membered ring containing oxygen. It is highly strained and reactive, making it susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Predict the reaction mechanism. The diorganocuprate reagent will attack the less hindered carbon of the ethylene oxide ring, opening the ring and forming a new bond between the benzyl group (C6H5CH2) and the carbon of the epoxide.
Step 4: Consider the second step. After the ring-opening reaction, the intermediate is treated with HCl and H2O. This step protonates the oxygen atom, resulting in the formation of an alcohol group (-OH) at the site of the ring opening.
Step 5: Write the product structure. The final product will have a benzyl group (C6H5CH2) attached to one of the carbons of the former ethylene oxide, and the other carbon will bear a hydroxyl group (-OH).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of products that can be formed in a reaction. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations can significantly influence the products of reactions, especially in chiral environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the product of ring-closing metathesis for each of the following compounds:

a.

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Textbook Question

What compound undergoes metathesis to form each of the following compounds?

a.

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Textbook Question

What new products are obtained from metathesis of the following alkyne?

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

d.

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Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

e.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following alkyl halides could be successfully used to form a Grignard reagent?

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