Textbook Question
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.
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What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
b.
The Stille reaction is similar to the Suzuki reaction. It replaces the alkenyl-organoboron compound of the Suzuki reaction with an alkenyl-organotin compound. (R is an alkyl group such as methyl or butyl.) Unlike the alkenyl-organoboron compound that always has a trans configuration, the alkenyl-organotin compound can have a cis configuration. What is the product of the Stille reaction shown here?
How could the following compounds be prepared, using cyclohexene as a starting material?
d.
What hydrocarbon would you use to prepare the organoboron compound in Problem 14?