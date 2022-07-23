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Ch. 11 - Organometallic Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 11 - Organometallic CompoundsProblem 13a
Chapter 12, Problem 13a

What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a. Chemical reaction diagram showing the Suzuki reaction between a brominated compound and a boronic ester with palladium catalyst.

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1
Identify the type of reaction taking place (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, oxidation, reduction, etc.) by analyzing the reactants and reaction conditions provided.
Determine the functional groups present in the starting material and how they might interact with the reagents or catalysts in the reaction.
Write the mechanism of the reaction step by step, showing how bonds are broken and formed. Use curved arrows to indicate the movement of electrons.
Predict the structure of the product based on the mechanism and ensure that it follows the rules of organic chemistry, such as regioselectivity, stereoselectivity, and Markovnikov or anti-Markovnikov addition, if applicable.
Verify the stability of the product by considering factors such as resonance, hyperconjugation, and steric hindrance, and ensure that the major product is consistent with the reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds in reactions, as they dictate reactivity, polarity, and the types of reactions that can occur.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations can significantly influence the products of reactions, especially in chiral environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the products of the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

What aryl or vinylic halides would you use to synthesize the following compounds, using the alkenylorganoboron compound shown here?

c.

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

b.

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared, using cyclohexene as a starting material?

d.

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Textbook Question

What hydrocarbon would you use to prepare the organoboron compound in Problem 14?

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Textbook Question

How could the following compounds be prepared, using cyclohexene as a starting material?

a.

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