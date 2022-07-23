Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 41b
Chapter 13, Problem 41b

Given that ∆H° for the reaction is -42 kcal/mol and the bond dissociation enthalpies for the C−H, C−Cl, and O−H bonds are 101, 85, and 105 kcal/mol respectively, calculate the bond dissociation enthalpy of the O−Cl bond.
Chemical reaction showing the conversion of a chlorinated compound to products, with bond enthalpy values indicated.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the reaction provided in the image. The reactants are tert-butyl hypochlorite (C4H9OCl) and isobutane (C4H10), and the products are tert-butyl alcohol (C4H9OH) and tert-butyl chloride (C4H9Cl). This reaction involves bond dissociation and formation.
Step 2: Write the bond dissociation and formation processes. Bonds broken: C−H (from isobutane), O−Cl (from tert-butyl hypochlorite). Bonds formed: O−H (in tert-butyl alcohol), C−Cl (in tert-butyl chloride).
Step 3: Use the enthalpy change formula for the reaction: ∆H° = Σ(Bonds broken) − Σ(Bonds formed). Substitute the given values: ∆H° = -42 kcal/mol, bond dissociation enthalpies for C−H = 101 kcal/mol, C−Cl = 85 kcal/mol, O−H = 105 kcal/mol.
Step 4: Rearrange the formula to solve for the bond dissociation enthalpy of O−Cl. Let the bond dissociation enthalpy of O−Cl be x. The equation becomes: -42 = (101 + x) − (85 + 105).
Step 5: Simplify the equation to isolate x. Perform algebraic manipulation to calculate the bond dissociation enthalpy of O−Cl.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Dissociation Enthalpy (BDE)

Bond dissociation enthalpy is the energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, resulting in the formation of free radicals. It is typically expressed in kcal/mol and reflects the strength of the bond; higher values indicate stronger bonds. Understanding BDE is crucial for predicting reaction pathways and the stability of intermediates in organic reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:09
How to calculate enthalpy using bond dissociation energies.

Enthalpy Change (∆H°)

Enthalpy change (∆H°) is the heat content change associated with a chemical reaction at constant pressure. A negative ∆H° indicates that the reaction is exothermic, releasing energy, while a positive ∆H° signifies an endothermic reaction, absorbing energy. This concept is essential for calculating the overall energy changes in reactions, including bond formation and breaking.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:38
Calculating Enthalpies

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions by which overall chemical change occurs. It provides insight into how reactants are converted into products, including the formation and breaking of bonds. Understanding the mechanism is vital for predicting the products of a reaction and calculating the associated energy changes, such as bond dissociation enthalpies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the given starting material and any necessary organic or inorganic reagents, indicate how the desired compounds could be synthesized:

a.

1275
views
Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexane, how could the following compounds be prepared?

e.

1403
views
Textbook Question

Using the given starting material and any necessary organic or inorganic reagents, indicate how the desired compounds could be synthesized:

c.

1205
views
Textbook Question

Starting with cyclohexane, how could the following compounds be prepared?

c.

1286
views
Textbook Question

A chemist wanted to determine experimentally the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from a tertiary, a secondary, and a primary carbon by a chlorine radical. He allowed 2-methylbutane to undergo chlorination at 300 °C and obtained as products 36% 1-chloro-2-methylbutane, 18% 2-chloro-2-methylbutane, 28% 2-chloro-3-methylbutane, and 18% 1-chloro-3-methylbutane. What values did he obtain for the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from tertiary, secondary, and primary hydrogen carbons by a chlorine radical under the conditions of his experiment?

1323
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

825
views