Textbook Question
Using the given starting material and any necessary organic or inorganic reagents, indicate how the desired compounds could be synthesized:
a.
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Using the given starting material and any necessary organic or inorganic reagents, indicate how the desired compounds could be synthesized:
a.
Starting with cyclohexane, how could the following compounds be prepared?
b.
Given that ∆H° for the reaction is -42 kcal/mol and the bond dissociation enthalpies for the C−H, C−Cl, and O−H bonds are 101, 85, and 105 kcal/mol respectively, calculate the bond dissociation enthalpy of the O−Cl bond.
What alkyl halide will be obtained in greatest yield? Ignore stereoisomers.
f.
Starting with cyclohexane, how could the following compounds be prepared?
c.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction: