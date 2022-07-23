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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 43c
Chapter 13, Problem 43c

Using the given starting material and any necessary organic or inorganic reagents, indicate how the desired compounds could be synthesized:
c. Synthesis pathway showing conversion of an alcohol to a brominated compound with structural formulas.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and the desired product. The starting material is a secondary alcohol, and the desired product is a secondary alkyl bromide. This suggests that the reaction involves the conversion of an alcohol to an alkyl halide.
Step 2: Select an appropriate reagent for converting alcohols to alkyl halides. A common reagent for this transformation is phosphorus tribromide (PBr₃), which reacts with alcohols to produce alkyl bromides.
Step 3: Write the reaction mechanism. The alcohol reacts with PBr₃, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by a bromine atom (Br). This occurs via nucleophilic substitution (SN2 mechanism) for secondary alcohols.
Step 4: Ensure reaction conditions are suitable. The reaction with PBr₃ typically occurs under mild conditions and does not require heating. It is important to use anhydrous conditions to prevent side reactions.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry of the product. Since the reaction proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, inversion of configuration at the carbon center may occur. Ensure the product matches the desired stereochemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Reactions

Radical reactions involve the formation and reaction of free radicals, which are highly reactive species with unpaired electrons. In organic synthesis, these reactions can be initiated by heat or light, leading to the substitution of atoms in a molecule. For example, in the synthesis of brominated compounds, a radical initiator can abstract a hydrogen atom from an alcohol, generating a radical that can then react with bromine.
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Bromination of Alcohols

Bromination of alcohols typically involves converting the alcohol into a more reactive species, such as a bromide. This can be achieved through radical mechanisms where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a bromine atom. The process often requires the presence of a brominating agent, such as N-bromosuccinimide (NBS), which facilitates the substitution reaction under radical conditions.
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Mechanism of Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions can occur via different mechanisms, including radical, nucleophilic, and electrophilic pathways. In the context of radical bromination, the mechanism typically involves initiation, propagation, and termination steps. Understanding these steps is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction, including regioselectivity and stereochemistry, which are important for synthesizing the desired brominated compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the given starting material and any necessary organic or inorganic reagents, indicate how the desired compounds could be synthesized:

a.

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Textbook Question

At 600 °C, the ratio of the relative rates of formation of a tertiary, a secondary, and a primary radical by a chlorine radical is 2.6 : 2.1 : 1. Explain the change in the degree of regioselectivity compared to what was found in Problem 44.

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Textbook Question

Given that ∆H° for the reaction is -42 kcal/mol and the bond dissociation enthalpies for the C−H, C−Cl, and O−H bonds are 101, 85, and 105 kcal/mol respectively, calculate the bond dissociation enthalpy of the O−Cl bond.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions, including all stereoisomers:

c.

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Textbook Question

A chemist wanted to determine experimentally the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from a tertiary, a secondary, and a primary carbon by a chlorine radical. He allowed 2-methylbutane to undergo chlorination at 300 °C and obtained as products 36% 1-chloro-2-methylbutane, 18% 2-chloro-2-methylbutane, 28% 2-chloro-3-methylbutane, and 18% 1-chloro-3-methylbutane. What values did he obtain for the relative ease of removing a hydrogen atom from tertiary, secondary, and primary hydrogen carbons by a chlorine radical under the conditions of his experiment?

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

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