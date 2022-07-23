Textbook Question
Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?
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Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?
Which ether is most apt to form a peroxide?
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
c. 2-iodo-2-methylpropane
Would chlorination or bromination produce a greater yield of 2-halo-2,3-dimethylbutane?
Would chlorination or bromination be a better way to make 1-halo-2,2-dimethylpropane?
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
a. 2-bromo-2-methylpropane