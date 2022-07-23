Homolytic Cleavage

Homolytic cleavage refers to the breaking of a covalent bond in such a way that each atom involved in the bond retains one of the shared electrons, resulting in the formation of two radicals. In the case of iodine (I2), this process occurs more readily than in other halogens due to its weaker bond strength. However, the presence of radicals alone does not guarantee a reaction with ethane, as other factors must also be considered.